Foresters direct jumbo herd to Jaldapara National Park

In the run-up to first phase of the Assembly elections in Cooch Behar, foresters had their eye on a herd of elephants that had strayed near human settlements.

A source said the herd, comprising eight to 10 jumbos, moved into the Patlakhawa forest area on April 2. In the next three weeks, the elephants moved across Patlakhawa, Putimari and nearby areas, often venturing close to human habitation. On the night of April 21, the herd returned to the Jaldapara National Park.

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“The elephant herd was a major concern, particularly before the elections. If any untoward incident had occurred, it could have led to serious consequences. We maintained constant vigilance from day one and are relieved that the herd has returned safely to Jaldapara,” said Asirabha Chatterjee, the divisional forest officer of Cooch Behar forest division.

A forest department source said jumbos typically use two corridors to move between the Jaldapara wildlife division and Patlakhawa forest.

One route passes through Bengdaki forest via Mejbil, Palashbari, Putimari and Boxirboss, while the other runs through Daidai Ghat via Purba Kathalbari, Putimari and Boxirboss.

With the first phase of polls scheduled for April 23, foresters were on alert.

“The herd mostly moved at night, staying near forest fringes during the day and entering nearby localities in search of food after dusk. Their frequent movement created panic among residents,” said a forester.

Bijon Kumar Nath, the additional divisional forest officer of Cooch Behar, said the foresters worked round the clock.

“Our goal was to protect people while guiding the herd back to its natural habitat. Around 25 forest personnel were deployed daily, working in shifts to track and manage the herd. Their efforts included continuous monitoring and timely intervention when necessary,” said Nath.

They closely monitored the herd, and prevented them from entering densely populated areas.

“The presence of elephants had created fear and uncertainty. But the foresters were vigilant and last Tuesday, the herd headed back to Jaldapara, to our relief,” said a Putimari resident.