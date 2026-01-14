3 BJP leaders move HC with separate pleas on Nabanna protest, Adhikari attack

Three leaders of the Bengal BJP on Tuesday moved Calcutta High Court with three separate demands, including permission to hold a demonstration near Nabanna against the alleged file heist by chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the January 8 Enforcement Directorate raids at the office and residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain.

Opposition chief whip and BJP’s Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh moved a petition before the court of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul), stating that despite appealing to police for permission to hold a demonstration in front of Nabanna, the BJP's request was denied.

A court source said Justice Dutt (Paul) asked him to file the case.

Earlier, leader of the Opposition and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari had said the BJP would move court for permission to hold a dharna if the police denied clearance.

Adhikari moved the bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged attack on his vehicle and convoy on January 10 near Chandrakona in West Midnapore. The BJP leader complained that there was an attempt to murder him by alleged Trinamool Congress goons who were also carrying fuel such as kerosene.

On January 10 night, while he was returning from Purulia after a political rally, a group of Trinamool leaders and their aides allegedly attacked his vehicle. Adhikari sat in protest on the floor of the Chandrakona police outpost till midnight, demanding immediate police action. Trinamool lodged a counter-complaint, alleging that CRPF jawans accompanying Adhikari had beaten up their party workers.

On Tuesday, Adhikari helmed a protest rally against the attack at Chandrakona Road in Salboni, organised by the Jhargram BJP district unit.

Adhikari was allowed to file his petition before the court of Justice Ghosh.

Apart from these two petitions by BJP leaders, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, seeking booth-to-booth security to ensure free and fair elections.

Bhattacharya said that the Election Commission of India should conduct a fresh survey to ascertain whether adequate security was being provided at the state’s 42,000 polling booths before the Assembly polls scheduled this summer.

“The company Mackintosh Burn Limited, which was conducting booth surveys, left the task six months ago. If the state is unable to appoint a new agency, the central government should do so,” Bhattacharya said.

A court source said the Acting Chief Justice questioned whether the BJP lacked faith in the Election Commission. However, the advocate appearing for Bhattacharya said the party had full faith in the poll panel, which is why it was demanding booth security.

“The court has allowed the filing of the PIL but said the Election Commission will also be heard,” the source said.