ORS or electrolyte drinks for hydration? Doctors explain which one you really need

Feeling dehydrated? You might be sipping on the wrong hydration drink. Many people reach for electrolyte drinks, thinking they are interchangeable with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS). But the doctors say that both serve different purposes and choosing the wrong one can delay recovery when the body is under stress.

ORS is designed for medical dehydration

Doctors say that both serve different purposes and choosing the wrong one can delay recovery when the body is under stress Shutterstock





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ORS remains the most effective solution for dehydration, according to Dr Debanjali Sinha, consultant rheumatologist, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata.

“When addressing significant fluid loss, it is vital to understand that all hydrating drinks are not created equal. Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) are scientifically formulated to match the gut's SGLT1 co-transporter mechanism. The precise balance of sodium and glucose allows the body to absorb water and essential nutrients rapidly,” she said.

She explained that the World Health Organization's ORS formula is specifically designed to replace fluids and electrolytes lost through diarrhoea, vomiting and gastrointestinal infections.

Why electrolyte drinks are different

These also help replenish minerals Shutterstock

Electrolyte beverages have become popular among fitness enthusiasts, athletes and people spending long hours outdoors. These drinks are readily available in refrigerators at local shops next to soft drinks.

These also help replenish minerals such as sodium, potassium and magnesium that are lost through sweat.

Dr Payel Kr Roy, dietitian at Techno India DAMA Hospital, said electrolyte drinks can be useful for healthy individuals exposed to heat or physical exertion, but not illness-related dehydration

"Electrolyte drinks are formulated to maintain hydration during physical activity, heat exposure and routine electrolyte loss through sweating," Roy said.

When is ORS the better choice?

if you are losing fluids due to illness, reach for ORS Shutterstock

Doctors recommend ORS to be the first choice when dehydration is linked to diarrhoea, repeated vomiting, stomach infections or any condition causing significant fluid loss.

Sinha warned that the commercially available hydration drinks may contain high levels of sugar. They do not offer the electrolyte balance needed when there is acute dehydration.

"In cases of severe dehydration, gastrointestinal distress or extreme fluid loss, relying on these sugary alternatives can actually worsen the condition," Sinha said.

For daily hydration, exercise and heat exposure, electrolyte drinks may be helpful. But for dehydration caused by illness, ORS remains the medically recommended solution.

Roy summed it up: “ORS is specifically formulated for the treatment of dehydration caused by diarrhoea, vomiting and illness, making it the gold standard for medical rehydration."

So if you are sweating heavily after a workout, an electrolyte drink may help. But if you are losing fluids due to illness, reach for ORS and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.