Quenching Delhi’s thirst, one matka at a time: Meet Delhi’s matka man

Meet Delhi's Matka Man – Alag Natarajan, the man on a mission to ensure that no one goes thirsty on the streets of Delhi. A cancer survivor and social activist, he has dedicated years to installing and maintaining free drinking water matkas across South Delhi, helping thousands of daily wage workers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors, cyclists, and passersby.

Through his selfless service, innovative community projects, and commitment to helping the underprivileged, Delhi's Matka Man has become a symbol of compassion, humanity, and grassroots social change. Discover the inspiring journey of the man who turned a simple clay pot into a lifeline for countless people.

Video Editor: Rajbir Kathait

