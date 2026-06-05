The Battle For The Aravallis: How India's oldest mountains are being destroyed

The Aravallis are more than just a mountain range. In many ways, it is tied to the lives of the people who live in its shadows.

Their culture, their history, their livelihood, and a large part of their reality depend on it.

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But...

There are two distinct faces of the Aravallis — one ravaged, one resilient. Locals in the mined scars battle lung diseases and vanished livelihoods; those in the green fight to preserve their future. From water scarcity to cultural erosion, mining threatens everything they hold dear.

So, they have no other choice but to fight.

This is their story…

Among those documenting and resisting this spread is environmental activist Kailash Meena.

For years, his name has surfaced across village protests, court petitions, and environmental complaints linked to the Aravalli belt.

Locals often call him the guardian of the hills.

But his involvement did not begin in courtrooms.

It began on the ground — in villages already living with the consequences.

Wherever mining happens, the nearby areas get contaminated. The rampant blasting sends shockwaves which cause walls of nearby houses to crack, a blanket of dust covers the houses and crop fields, the chemicals contaminate the groundwater making it unusable while depleting the aquifers, and the deafening sound of blasting and machines echoes all day long. This becomes a severe health hazard for the residents.

Video Editor: Rajbir Kathait