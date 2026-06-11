On eve of Ahmedabad crash anniversary, Air India says 96% of victim families given compensation

Air India on Thursday said it has paid interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of 96 per cent of those killed in the AI171 crash and has begun discussions with relatives regarding the final compensation process.

A year ago, the London-bound flight had crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad, killing all 242 people on board. The deadliest aviation disaster in recent Indian history is about to mark its one year anniversary on Friday.

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The airline said it had provided interim payments to families to help meet immediate financial needs. The remaining cases involve incomplete documentation or unresolved family disputes.

In a statement on relief and rehabilitation measures, Air India said 94 per cent of those injured on the ground had received either full and final compensation or interim financial assistance, depending on the severity of injuries and livelihood losses.

Tata Sons said ex-gratia assistance of Rs one crore announced by chairman N. Chandrasekaran for each bereaved family had been disbursed in 91 per cent of cases through the AI171 Memorial and Welfare Trust.

The remaining payments are pending due to documentation issues or because some families have declined to accept the assistance.

The airline also detailed efforts to return personal belongings recovered from the crash site. More than 22,000 items were catalogued and documented, with families informed through a dedicated website and email communication.

According to Air India, belongings linked to 139 of 187 deceased passengers have been returned in India and the UK. For another 60 of 77 deceased whose possessions could not be conclusively identified, families used an interactive platform to claim items.

Fifteen families declined to receive recovered belongings.

Air India said 25 digital devices were recovered from the wreckage, of which 16 have been returned following mandatory screening by authorities.

The airline said more than 500 volunteers from 17 Tata group companies, including 130 Air India employees, had assisted families in the aftermath of the crash.

Dedicated caregivers were assigned to each family, while a helpdesk in Ahmedabad handled legal, insurance and financial documentation for over two months.

Air India said discussions on final compensation would continue and that families faced "no deadline or pressure" to accept settlement offers.

Tata and Air India Leadership was in Ahmedabad within hours of the unfortunate accident. Further, as of date CEOs of Tata companies have met 152 of the 165 affected families in India and the UK to express condolence and to offer support.