Three Indian seafarers confirmed dead after US attack on MT Settebello off Oman coast

Three Indian seafarers who were reported missing after a US military strike on the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello off the coast of Oman have been confirmed dead, Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The deceased sailors have been identified as deck cadet Aditya Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya and chief engineer Patnala Suresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deaths come a day after India strongly condemned the attack and summoned a senior US diplomat to register its protest over the incident involving an all-Indian crew.

In a post on X, Sonowal described the development as “deeply unfortunate”.

“Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered,” the minister said.

Calling the deaths a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said: “The Modi Government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin.”.

The minister added that officials had been instructed to facilitate the immediate repatriation of the 21 rescued crew members and ensure the swift return of the deceased sailors’ mortal remains.

“I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites,” Sonowal said.

The tanker, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was struck by US forces earlier this week near the Omani coast. According to the US military's Central Command, the vessel had allegedly violated Washington's blockade on Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil. The military said it fired into the ship's engine room to stop the vessel.

The strike triggered a major search-and-rescue operation involving Indian and Omani authorities. While 21 crew members were rescued, three sailors remained unaccounted for before being confirmed dead.

Aditya Sharma's family had earlier appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for urgent assistance after he was listed among the missing crew members. His father had urged authorities to deploy all available resources to locate his son, hoping he had survived the attack and been rescued by Omani forces. Following confirmation of his death, the family has sought swift repatriation of his remains for final rites in India.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the MEA said, “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today.”

The ministry had noted at the time that “21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing”.

The MEA further said: “Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”

Expressing concern over escalating tensions in the region, the ministry added: “The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.”

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest,” it said.

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack and summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi to register its protest.

The démarche was delivered by Nagaraj Naidu, additional secretary (Americas) in the ministry of external affairs, who conveyed India's concerns over the safety of Indian nationals working aboard commercial vessels in the region.

Meanwhile, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) has reportedly questioned the use of force against the vessel.

FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav reportedly alleged that US naval forces were “101 per cent certain” of the crew’s Indian nationality before the strike and argued that detaining the vessel would have been a viable alternative if it had failed to comply with instructions.

Third commercial vessel carrying Indian sailors comes under attack

The Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello was not the only vessel attacked in the waters off Oman this week, with reports emerging that MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged asphalt and bitumen tanker carrying around 20 Indian crew members, also came under attack near Shinas port, prompting the Indian Embassy in Oman to closely monitor the situation.

This is the third commercial vessel with Indian sailors on board to be targeted in the region in recent days.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said, "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

Details regarding casualties, injuries or damage to the vessel were not immediately available.

According to reports, around 20 Indian crew members are believed to be onboard the tanker.