US-Iran peace deal nears signature: What to know about agreement that could end the war

The United States and Iran have finalised an interim peace agreement aimed at ending months of conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and laying the groundwork for resolving disputes over Tehran's nuclear programme. The deal, announced by US President Donald Trump and expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19, also includes provisions for sanctions relief, though key details remain under negotiation.

The agreement follows months of conflict that disrupted energy supplies from the Persian Gulf, rattled global markets and heightened fears of a wider regional war.

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Nuclear programme at centre of 60-day roadmap

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the terms related to Tehran's nuclear programme would be finalised during a 60-day period following the signing of the agreement, with the option to extend talks if required.

The United States and Israel have long argued that Iran's nuclear activities could lead to the development of an atomic weapon, a key justification cited for military action. Tehran, however, maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

According to a senior US administration official, the emerging agreement would initiate a process to destroy or remove Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran disputes that interpretation and has insisted it would retain control of its uranium reserves.

The official said the post-signing period would be used to settle technical issues related to the uranium stockpile, much of which is believed to be located beneath nuclear facilities damaged in previous US strikes.

Strait of Hormuz and sanctions relief

The agreement is also expected to address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping routes for oil and natural gas.

The US official said the deal includes provisions for restoring transit through the waterway. Araghchi said Iran seeks an arrangement that allows Tehran to charge ships "for services rendered" when they transit the strait.

Disruptions in the passage have strained global energy supplies, pushed up fuel costs and increased prices of essential commodities in many countries.

Regional officials familiar with the negotiations said the agreement is expected to include a phased lifting of sanctions on Iran as well as the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Lebanon remains a sticking point

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said after the agreement was announced that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

However, it remains unclear whether Israel has accepted that condition.

Iran has insisted that any settlement must include a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has warned that Israel could continue to act independently against Iran and would not withdraw from territories under its control in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and parts of the West Bank.

Key figures behind the diplomacy

Trump has been the principal force behind the negotiations, presenting the agreement as a major foreign policy achievement of his second term.

US vice president JD Vance played a central role in shaping Washington's negotiating strategy and led the American delegation during talks with Iranian representatives in Islamabad earlier this year. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff spearheaded back-channel discussions with Iranian officials and worked closely with Pakistani mediators to bridge differences between the two sides.

Former White House adviser Jared Kushner also participated informally in the diplomatic effort, drawing on his regional contacts to support negotiations.

On the Iranian side, Araghchi emerged as Tehran's chief diplomatic representative and played a key role in discussions with mediators. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also participated in negotiations and led Iran's side during the first direct talks with the United States in decades.

Pakistan played a prominent mediating role throughout the process. Army chief field marshal Asim Munir was credited with helping keep negotiations on track through behind-the-scenes engagement with both sides.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took an active role in the diplomatic effort and earlier said the agreement was expected to be finalised "within the next 24 hours" and signed electronically.

Deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar coordinated with officials from the United States, Iran and regional countries including Turkey and Qatar to sustain diplomatic momentum, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made multiple visits to Tehran as part of confidence-building efforts ahead of the anticipated signing.