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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Inside the internet war rooms: how people are tracking the Iran-Israel war

‘Vibe-coded’ AI and OSINT dashboards are changing the way people track war.

Debayan Dutta Published 17.03.26, 11:45 AM

The way we watch wars is changing.

Instead of relying on traditional TV broadcasts showing missiles and breaking news banners, thousands of people around the world are now tracking conflicts through AI-powered dashboards, open-source intelligence tools (OSINT), and real-time internet “war rooms.”

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These online platforms combine satellite imagery, aviation trackers, social media feeds, financial signals, and news alerts into a single interface — allowing anyone with internet access to monitor global conflicts like analysts inside an intelligence center.

Many of these tools are surprisingly built in hours using AI coding tools, creating improvised geopolitical dashboards that aggregate hundreds of data feeds in real time.

But do these internet war rooms actually help people understand conflicts better — or do they just create more noise in the fog of war?

Video Editor: Rajbir Kathait
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

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