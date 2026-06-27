‘Don’t send Muslim delivery boy’: Jaipur Swiggy delivery guy confronts bigotry, finds warmth

Aftab Khan, a rider for Swiggy in Jaipur, was stunned by a delivery instruction that flashed across his smartphone screen on a recent afternoon: “Don’t send a Muslim delivery boy.”

For Khan, who is also an aspiring rapper who goes by the name Rocking Aftab, the words were a sharp, unexpected sting. He could have cancelled the order or passed it along to another rider in his local WhatsApp group.

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"As a human, I was very sad to see this," Khan recalled. "But I wanted to know the person behind this. I wanted to know his opinion."

Climbing the stairs to the third-floor apartment with the order in hand, Khan felt a tremor of fear, acutely aware of the country's sensitive social climate. What happened next entirely upended his anxieties.

The customer opened the door with a warm smile. When Khan gently asked him about the discriminatory note, the man’s demeanor shifted instantly from confusion to deep embarrassment, Khan said.

The customer explained that it was an old message instruction left in a moment of anger during a different phase of his life and he didn't know how to delete that instruction.

Khan didn't argue or lecture. He took the customer's phone, navigated the app and removed the text. The interaction ended with a handshake and an offer of a glass of water.

"Everyone makes mistakes," Khan said simply. "He apologised to me, and that relieved my heart. Our aim is to spread love in the country."



Shot by: Ribhu Chatterjee

Edited by: Prishita Nair