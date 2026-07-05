Opposition mounts all-out offensive on BJP over Ram Temple row, says ‘Hindus not fools’

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised BJP over the alleged embezzlement of donations offered to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying, "It is unfortunate that those looting Hindus are in power."

Targeting the ruling party over its Hindutva plank, Thackeray said, "They say Ayodhya was a trailer, and Kashi and Mathura are yet to come; I am worried about the loot there."

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He warned, "If anyone loots a temple by misusing Hindutva, then Hindus will not spare them."

"We are fierce, innocent, nation-loving Hindus, but not fools," Thackeray added.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is at the centre of a controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations offered by devotees.

On Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused the BJP and RSS of being responsible for an alleged Rs 20,000 crore "loot" linked to donations made in the name of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of B R Ambedkar, Kharge alleged that while the BJP invoked religion for "political gains", it was also undermining democratic institutions through electoral manipulation.

"You have seen how much looting is taking place in the name of God. What happened in Ayodhya? Did the poor do it? Did Dalits do it? Did farmers do it? No. It was people associated with the RSS and the BJP who did it," the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

He alleged that property worth around Rs 20,000 crore has been looted in Ayodhya Ram temple.

"Gold, silver and even bricks donated in the name of the Ram Temple have been looted. Every day they chant God's name, but in God's name they engage in loot," Kharge charged.

According to the Congress chief, the BJP was indulging in "vote chori" through revisions of electoral rolls in states such as West Bengal, Maharashtra, Haryana and Assam, and misusing constitutional processes to remain in power.

"They (BJP/RSS) are stealing votes. They loot wealth in the name of God, and those in politics do the same for power. Babasaheb Ambedkar framed this Constitution to prevent such misuse. Unless you unite and remain vigilant about the Constitution, you will not receive justice."

Turning to the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Kharge alleged that the Centre intended to push through measures aimed at strengthening its political position, including the proposed delimitation exercise and the "One Nation, One Election" Bill.

"They want to introduce the Delimitation Bill. Through delimitation, they want to redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in a manner that suits them so that their government returns to power automatically," Kharge charged.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas urged the Centre to reconsider its stand that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is not a public authority under the RTI Act, saying such a move would be in the interest of transparency and public accountability.

In a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, Brittas noted that following the Supreme Court's November 2019 Ayodhya judgment, the Centre framed the scheme governing the Trust, constituted it through a gazette notification, and vested in it the acquired land. Referring to the Central Information Commission's June 6, 2025 order holding that the Trust is not a "public authority" under the RTI Act, he urged the ministry to review its position.

"The public character of the Trust also arises from the nature of the functions entrusted to it. It administers one of the country's most revered religious institutions, manages land acquired under a Parliamentary enactment and vested through government notification, and receives contributions from millions of devotees across India and abroad," Brittas said.

He added that the "extraordinary confidence" reposed by the public in the Trust naturally carries with it an equally compelling expectation of transparency.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition of having a history of "insulting" Hindu faith and opposing the Ram Temple movement, and stating that no one would be allowed to "hurt" devotees’ sentiments.

Addressing BJP workers in Lucknow, Nabin, without referring to the recent alleged donation theft case at the Ram Temple, said the government would act where required, but alleged that parties which had "insulted" the Hindu faith lacked the moral authority to question the temple.

Referring to the Ram Temple movement, he said, "These are the same people who questioned Lord Ram's existence, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court calling Lord Ram imaginary, questioned the existence of the Ram Setu and ordered firing on kar sevaks." He said those now speaking about faith had earlier opposed the Ram Temple movement.

"I want to state this clearly today... Even if our blood is shed, we will not allow anyone to tamper with the faith linked to Lord Ram's temple. We are prepared to make any sacrifice for it," he said.