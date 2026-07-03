Anupam Kher on return to Bengali cinema, Tollywood's ban culture and new BJP government

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has returned to Bengali cinema as a producer after 26 years, raising fresh hopes for a struggling industry.

The actor, director, producer, author and Padma Bhushan awardee is co-producing the Bengali film Shuru Theke Shuru (loosely translating to “starting from the beginning”). Directed by debutant Shamik Banerjee, Shuru Theke Shuru stars Rahul Bose, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paoli Dam and Sneha Paul in key roles.

Kher spoke to The Telegraph Online on his return to Bengali cinema, his connection with the city, the struggling Bengali film industry and the new BJP government in Bengal.