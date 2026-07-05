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regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 July 2026

Mumbai rains: Death toll rises to three within one week, two killed in tree-fall incidents

The victim, Yunus Kundawala, was extricated from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said

PTI Published 05.07.26, 06:23 PM
An uprooted tree lies on a road after heavy rainfall and strong winds, in Mahim, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, July 5, 2026. Several areas recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall, while a few areas logged a whopping 300 mm of downpour in the last 24 hours.

An uprooted tree lies on a road after heavy rainfall and strong winds, in Mahim, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, July 5, 2026. Several areas recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall, while a few areas logged a whopping 300 mm of downpour in the last 24 hours. PTI

As heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai on Sunday, an 18-year-old motorcyclist and a senior citizen lost their lives in tree-collapse incidents, pushing the death toll from such tragedies in the city to three in less than a week.

According to civic officials, a tree collapsed on a shop near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada locality of Kurla West around 12.40 pm.

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The victim, Yunus Kundawala, was extricated from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old boy died after a tree branch fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle in the Aarey Colony area of Goregaon East.

While the incident took place on Saturday afternoon, it was reported to the authorities on Sunday, a civic official said.

The victim, Kumar Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed, was travelling on a motorcycle with his friends when a tree branch snapped and fell on his head, he said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

These incidents have occurred days after an 11-year-old boy was similarly killed and several others were injured after a tree uprooted and fell onto a moving school bus in Chembur on June 30.

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