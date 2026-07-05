Bengal: Body of minor girl recovered at Baruipur, locals allege rape, murder

The body of an 11-year-old girl, who went missing a day ago, was recovered in Baruipur area in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, with locals alleging that she was raped and murdered, police said.

The body was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area this morning as locals blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road demanding the arrest of the accused persons. It was lifted after senior police officers reached the spot and assured the agitators of a speedy probe and legal action.

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The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination to examine the reason for the death and to ascertain whether any sexual assault was committed on her.

He said one person has been apprehended in connection with the incident and is being questioned.

Police said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon after she left home to buy a gift for her friend's birthday.

Family members of the girl alleged that four people had forcibly taken her away.