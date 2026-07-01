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video-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

Why Main Vaapas Aaunga's Success Could Change Bollywood

From empty theatres to talk of the town, the comeback story of Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' challenges the film making as well as money making strategies of Bollywood.

Archan Kundu Published 01.07.26, 02:52 PM

Imtiaz's Ali's latest film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' has lived up to its name and made a major box office comeback. The film which started with empty theatres has now become the talk of the town.

Unlike most Hindi films which opt for rigorous marketing, the overnight popularity of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' was a product of online hype and word of mouth. This led to a 130 per cent jump in the film's revenue within a week.

But what is it about the film that prompted the audiences to bring such an organic overhaul and is Bollywood taking a note?

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