Why Main Vaapas Aaunga's Success Could Change Bollywood

Imtiaz's Ali's latest film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' has lived up to its name and made a major box office comeback. The film which started with empty theatres has now become the talk of the town.

Unlike most Hindi films which opt for rigorous marketing, the overnight popularity of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' was a product of online hype and word of mouth. This led to a 130 per cent jump in the film's revenue within a week.

But what is it about the film that prompted the audiences to bring such an organic overhaul and is Bollywood taking a note?