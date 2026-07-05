Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding: Mukesh Ambani, Irfan Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani attend

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were among the prominent guests at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and wellness professional Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding ceremony, held at the actor's Mumbai residence on Sunday. Here's a look at the notable personalities from across industries who attended the celebration.

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Former cricketer Irfan Pathan during the wedding ceremony of actor Aamir Khan and wellness sector professional Gauri Spratt, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

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Congratulating the newlywed couple, Irfan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both. Congratulations once again," alongside a video of Aamir and Gauri reading out their vows.

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Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was seen leaving Aamir residence following the ceremony.

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Dressed in an ivory ensemble, Aamir greeted reporters and fans gathered outside his residence.

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Aamir Khan with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

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Prasar Bharti chairman Prasoon Joshi along with his wife attend the ceremony.

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Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was also present.

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