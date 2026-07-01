Elon Musk backs it, but ‘Citizen Vigillante’ is more than a bad movie. It turns fascist fantasy into entertainment

Hollywood is no stranger to vigilante cinema From Death Wish to Taxi Driver, filmmakers have often explored what happens when ordinary citizens lose faith in the institutions meant to protect them. These films are often provocative and politically incorrect. Yet the best among them understand that vigilantism is a symptom of societal failure, not a blueprint for solving it.

Citizen Vigilante has no such interest in nuance.

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Directed by Uwe Boll and starring Armie Hammer in his first leading role since his spectacular fall from Hollywood, the film is being talked about less because of its cinematic merit than because of the ideology it embraces.

Promoted aggressively by Elon Musk on X, the film has become a talking point for white supremacists in the ongoing culture wars around immigration. Ordinarily, a cheaply made film with laughable CGI blood effects and stilted performances would disappear from public memory within weeks. But, Citizen Vigilante has become one of the year’s most talked about films. Even Variety is reporting on it.

That makes it dangerous. Because the film packages an openly authoritarian worldview as righteous entertainment.

Hammer plays Michael Sanders, an American businessman living in Croatia who decides that Europe has surrendered itself to violent migrants, weak judges and woke law enforcement. So, Sanders embarks on a campaign of executions against anyone he believes stands in the way of justice.

Migrants – including whole families – are gunned down, judges are kidnapped and murdered and eventually even heavily armed police officers become legitimate targets. What’s more troubling is how casually the film treats this premise. Sanders has almost no remorse and very few consequences that invite the audience to question his actions.

Instead, Citizen Vigilante repeatedly frames institutions themselves as the enemy. The villains of the film are not simply rapists or murderers but migrants on the whole. And, of course, judges who uphold due process, police officers who attempt to arrest Sanders and officials who refuse to endorse his murderous campaign.

This is where the film crosses a line that most revenge thrillers never do.

Classic vigilante films generally emerge from personal trauma. Paul Kersey in Death Wish is driven by the murder of his wife. Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver is a deeply disturbed man. Even Joel Schumacher's Falling Down makes it painfully clear that its protagonist's grievances are inseparable from his psychological collapse. These films never lose sight of the fact that their heroes are, ultimately, broken men.

Michael Sanders, on the other hand, is presented less as a tragic figure than as a corrective force. He is not reacting to one life-shattering event. He is responding to internet outrage, sensational news reports and his own conviction that democratic institutions are beyond redemption.

Supporters of the film have argued that critics are missing the point. According to them, Boll has made a satire. Sanders is supposedly an exaggerated caricature of right-wing extremism — a man so consumed by hatred that he becomes the very thing he claims to oppose. The problem is that satire is only successful if enough people recognise it as satire.

History is filled with examples of audiences embracing fictional monsters as role models. Tyler Durden became a masculine icon despite Fight Club dismantling everything he represents. Patrick Bateman has become a social media meme for aspiring alpha males despite American Psycho portraying him as an empty psychopath. Paul Verhoeven spent decades explaining that Starship Troopers was mocking fascism while countless viewers celebrated its militarism instead.

Once art enters the public sphere, artistes lose control over how it is interpreted.

Musk's repeated promotion of the film on X presented the film as a necessary statement about immigration and public safety. Online supporters have praised Sanders not as a cautionary tale but as someone willing to do what governments supposedly refuse to do.

Cinema does not exist in isolation anymore. Films are clipped into viral videos, stripped off context and weaponised inside algorithm-driven ecosystems that reward outrage above all else. Citizen Vigilante feeds perfectly into that machine.