US removes four Indian companies from Russia-related sanctions list

The United States has removed four Indian companies from its Russia-related sanctions list, reversing restrictions that were imposed over allegations of supplying advanced technology and equipment to support Russia's military-industrial base.

The companies have been deleted from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, according to details released by the US Department of the Treasury on Tuesday.

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The four firms are Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings, and New Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited.

Galaxy Bearings Ltd was sanctioned in October 2024 over allegations that it exported dozens of high-priority dual-use items, including roller bearings and roller assemblies, to Russian entities.

Shaurya Aeronautics Private Ltd had been accused of supplying radar apparatus, radio navigational aid apparatus, radio remote control apparatus, and other electrical equipment to Russia.

RRG Engineering Technologies was sanctioned after the US alleged it had sent more than 100 shipments of microelectronics to Arteks Limited Company, a Russia-based entity listed under US sanctions.

Lokesh Machines had been accused of exporting dozens of shipments of machine tools to various Russian manufacturing companies before being placed under sanctions.