It's a Barbie world, and now Miley Cyrus lives in it with an exclusive collector’s doll

American fashion doll franchise Barbie has unveiled an exclusive Miley Cyrus collector's doll, the singer-actress announced on Wednesday.

Sharing the news on social media, Cyrus called the launch a "full circle moment" and reflected on her childhood bond with the iconic doll.

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"Barbie represents a personal dream of mine. She's something I'll never outgrow as she evolves with me," Miley wrote, recalling how she spent her childhood braiding Barbie's hair and changing her outfits.

"As an adult, I treasure my collection I never take out of the box. Holding my Barbie in my hands is a true full circle moment. Now you have a little piece of me and every time you hold her, I hope you're reminded that I'm rooting for you to chase your own dreams too," she added.

The Miley Cyrus Barbie Signature Collector Doll is dressed in a custom Alaia look inspired by her Golden Burning Sun music video. The collectible features Cyrus in the video's signature all-black faux leather ensemble, complete with a hooded jacket and black pumps, and is now available at major retailers.

Crafted by toy giant Mattel, the Barbie Signature Collector Doll celebrates the 33-year-old's impact on pop culture and entertainment.

Cyrus rose to global fame with Disney's 2006 hit sitcom Hannah Montana, in which she played a teenager leading a double life as an ordinary schoolgirl and a chart-topping pop star. The series became a cultural phenomenon, attracting more than five million viewers per episode during its run.

Over the years, Cyrus has won three Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, five Billboard Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was named a Disney Legend in 2024.

Mattel turned Barbie into a blockbuster film in 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie starred Margo Robbie in the lead role alongside Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon. It clashed at the box office with Oppenheimer, giving rise to the pop culture phenomenon Barbenheimer, and emerged as the highest grossing film (USD 1.5 billion) of the year.