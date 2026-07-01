Peter Parker can't keep calm around Lionel Messi in new ‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ teaser

What happens when one of the most-loved superheroes comes face-to-face with one of football's greatest icons? Sony Pictures has answered that question with a new teaser for Spider Man: Brand New Day, which sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker completely starstruck after unexpectedly running into Argentina captain Lionel Messi in a café.

The 39-second teaser opens with Peter sitting in a café, chatting with someone over the phone.

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“I know. It’s gonna be nuts, but we have to get there before the rush,” Peter says.

His conversation is cut short when Messi walks into the café. Even your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man cannot keep his cool. Peter freezes, blurts out “Shut up” into the phone, hangs up and rushes towards the football legend.

In his excitement, he trips, quickly gets back on his feet and says, “You’re Messi”.

When Peter asks what brings him there, Messi casually reveals that he is looking for Spider Man.

“Wait, you’re looking for Spider Man?” Peter asks.

Peter tells Messi to wait for a moment before disappearing. Seconds later, he returns in full Spider-Man costume.

“Hey, I heard you’re looking for me,” Spider Man says before asking Messi, “Are you good with heights?”.

What follows is exactly the crossover fans did not know they needed. Spider-Man swings across the city with Messi in tow, while the football superstar screams with excitement as they soar above New York.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDvJZBwDAmc

Spider Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in Indian theatres on July 30. Set four years after Spider Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter Parker as he continues protecting New York while living in a world where no one remembers his identity.

The film reunites Tom Holland with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando as Scorpion, Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role, Tramell Tillman as Bill and Eman Esfandi.

Off screen, Messi is preparing for Argentina’s next match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The defending champions will face Cape Verde on July 4 (IST).