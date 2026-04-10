Pakistan Hockey Federation confirms govt funds release for FIH Nations League and World Cup participation

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has said government funds have been released for the national team’s participation in the FIH Nations League and the FIH World Cup.

The Pakistan Sports Board and PHF confirmed on Friday that financial support has been cleared for both tournaments. Officials said there would be no issue in sending teams for international events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with this, questions over player payments have come up again. Pakistan hockey player Abdul Hannan Shahid has raised concerns about the money players received during recent competitions.

Hannan, a member of the national team, said players were paid USD 40 per day during the World Cup qualifying tournament in Egypt.

"Recently, the Pakistan hockey team achieved a major milestone by performing exceptionally well in the World Cup Qualifying Tournament. The entire nation celebrated this achievement, as Pakistan reached the final and, after eight long years, has finally qualified for the Hockey World Cup. This was a proud moment for the country and a sign of hope for the revival of hockey," Hannan said in a statement on social media.

"However, when we look beyond the achievement, there is a very concerning reality for the players. Despite their hard work and performance, players were given only USD 40 per day (approximately PKR 11,000) during the entire tournament," he said.

He said the issue is not limited to daily allowance, pointing to the lack of match fees and central contracts. Hannan said players are still waiting for domestic daily allowances for 2025.

"Even more concerning is the comparison with previous years -- back in 2018, players were receiving USD 200 allowance per day, which was reduced to USD 150 in 2022, and has now dropped drastically to just USD 40," he added.

He also compared Pakistan’s pay structure with other teams. The Pakistani player said in comparison Australian players got USD 130 per day in a tournament.

Hannan said players need stronger financial backing if Pakistan hockey is to improve. "If we truly want Pakistan hockey to grow and compete at the highest level, we must ensure that our players are financially supported, motivated, and valued."