Jofra Archer powers Royals into playoffs with fiery all-round display against Mumbai

Fast and furious Jofra Archer is often associated with raw pace and relentless accuracy. But on Sunday afternoon, the England fast bowler went beyond his brief and scripted Rajasthan Royals’ entry into the IPL playoffs.

Archer dived full length and fielded like a man possessed, besides contributing valuable lower-order runs (32 off 15) in the death overs. And he bowled even better. A routine chase for Mumbai Indians turned into a nightmare as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Hardik Pandya. His four unplayable overs proved to be decisive.

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“He bowled well. He batted fantastically as well. He is a class act. He has bowled some fiery spells throughout this tournament. And today (Sunday), not only did he bowl quickly, but he also used his variations, changed the pace and stuff like that,” Mumbai Indians bowling coach Kieron Pollard admitted. “He used the leg-cutter pretty well. Even with the new ball, he normally gets it to jag back in. He assessed the conditions quicker than the

other bowlers and made the adjustments faster.”

Archer wasn’t merely fast, he unleashed thunderbolts which left the rival batters flinching. He has been rested for the first Test against New Zealand to manage his workload following a gruelling IPL season. But will England have a rethink?

Even the hot and sultry conditions failed to dampen his spirits. He consistently delivered in the 143-147kmph range. The deadly spell was on expected lines, but

the way he batted was beyond imagination.

“I thought today it was a pretty good pitch, a little bit slow to start off with, but how Jofra went in and batted was outstanding,” Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said after the game. “He’s actually quite a capable bat, he’s not a No. 8 really. When he really puts his mind to it, he’s a proper bat. There’s a lot of power.”

But it was his controlled bowling and variations which spelt Mumbai’s doom. While concentrating on Test match lengths, he largely stuck to an off-stump line.

“I think there was a little bit of pressure on Jofra to try and get us wickets all the time. Sometimes he was trying a little too hard. But even in the last game, he went for 20-odd (24) in his first two overs and then bowled the last two for 12-odd (15), some ridiculously low number. All our chats were about that Powerplay: hold the lines, hold the lengths, hold your nerve,” Sangakkara said.

“We all know that Jofra can bowl fast. We know he’s had a really tough workload. But what I love about Jofra is the leadership he shows and the amount of investment he has in our franchise. Anyone can say, ‘Oh, I’m a little bit tired, it’s hot,’ whatever. But he never complains.”

The Royals’ think-tank will once again lean on Archer in the playoffs to deliver the killer punch. And it will not just be limited to his bowling.