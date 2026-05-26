Sports ministry notifies rules for National Sports Board, Tribunal; digital legal portal planned for dispute resolution

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday notified the operational rules for the soon-to-be-established National Sports Board (NSB) and National Sports Tribunal (NST), paving the way for a dedicated digital system to handle sports-related disputes and governance matters in the country.

In separate notifications issued under the National Sports Governance Act passed last year, the ministry said a search-cum-selection committee under the Cabinet Secretary is being constituted to appoint members to the two bodies.

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The National Sports Board, which will oversee recognition of National Sports Bodies and monitor compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards, will consist of a Chairperson and two members with a tenure of three years. An upper age limit of 65 years has been fixed for members.

The Board will also maintain a roster of the National Sports Election Panel, keep a register of affiliate units of National Sports Bodies and frame model guidelines and regulations on sports governance.

The National Sports Tribunal, envisioned as a dedicated adjudicatory body for sports disputes, will incorporate several techno-legal measures to ensure “digital implementation”, though the government has not specified its strength.

“(These include) notification of a dedicated portal by the Central Government for submission of disputes, notices, responses, documents and clarifications, as well as communication from the Tribunal, publication of orders, virtual hearings and maintenance of records related to proceedings and orders,” the ministry stated.

The ministry said the Tribunal “is aimed at reducing reliance on civil courts and ensuring independent, speedy, effective and cost-efficient disposal of disputes relating to sports governance and administration.”

The government also reiterated that if the appointed Chairperson or member of the Tribunal is a serving judge of the Supreme Court or a High Court, “he shall either resign or obtain voluntary retirement from his parent service before joining the Tribunal.”