Pakistan hockey captain slams PHF over Australia tour ‘fiasco’ alleges players washed dishes before matches

Shakeel Ammad Butt has sharply criticised the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) following what he described as a chaotic and humiliating tour of Australia, alleging mismanagement forced players to roam the streets and even wash dishes before matches.

Speaking to reporters at Lahore Airport upon the team’s return, Butt accused the federation of misleading players and failing in its basic responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We can't work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match what result do you expect from us?" a visibly angry Butt said.

The controversy has intensified after the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed it had released over 10 million rupees to the PHF to arrange hotel accommodation for the national squad during the Australia leg of the FIH Pro League.

According to reports, the team was left waiting for 13–14 hours at Sydney airport before catching a connecting flight to Canberra. Matters worsened when the squad reached its hotel, only to be informed that no booking had been confirmed due to non-payment of advance funds.

Players were reportedly left stranded for hours and had to roam the streets before alternative accommodation was arranged. The following afternoon, Pakistan played their first match against Australia, narrowly losing 2-3. The team went on to lose all its matches during the Australia leg, including defeats against the hosts and Germany.

Highlighting further lapses, Butt said, "What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days. We had to move into a cheaper residence after 10-days."

The PSB Director-General Noor us Sabah said a detailed report was being prepared for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has ordered an inquiry into the episode. Sharif also serves as the patron-in-chief of the PHF.

Butt further revealed that players were cautioned against speaking publicly about the situation. "I am speaking up because of what we have been through in Australia," he said.

Calling for structural reforms, he added, "We need a foreign coach if we have to move forward. We have a good combination of players but we need a foreign coach and good management."