IIT student suicides a ‘persistent crisis’, information watchdog recommends high-level probe

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended the constitution of high-level committees across IIT campuses to examine factors contributing to suicides and strengthen preventive measures, flagging a “persistent crisis” of recurring student deaths and stressing the “dire need” for corrective action.

Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi said multiple suicides were being reported annually across IIT campuses, with a “high concentration” at institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, and called for universities to set up panels to address factors leading to such incidents, if they had not already done so.

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The recommendation of the apex transparency watchdog came while hearing a batch of appeals filed by IIT alumnus Dheeraj Kumar Singh, who sought details such as age, gender, caste or category, academic programme, native state and location of death of students, scholars and research staff who died by suicide in IITs since 2005.

During the hearing, Singh told the Commission that he was running an NGO for the rehabilitation and mental counselling of students and wanted the information to analyse the root causes behind suicides and strengthen counselling efforts.

The IITs, including Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, Indian Institute of Technology Goa and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, denied disclosure of personal details such as names, age and caste, citing privacy exemptions under Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act.

The Commission upheld their stand, saying the information amounted to personal data of third parties and could not be disclosed. At the same time, the CIC said institutions must strengthen transparency regarding preventive mechanisms and mental health initiatives to reduce the need for repeated RTI applications.

The Commission also asked IITs to proactively disclose details related to the constitution and functioning of such committees on their official websites under the RTI Act.

The order assumes significance against the backdrop of the recently published National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, which showed that while overall suicides in India marginally declined in 2024, student suicides continued to rise.

According to the NCRB’s “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024” report, student suicides increased from 13,892 in 2023 to 14,488 in 2024 — a rise of nearly 4.3 per cent. Students accounted for 8.5 per cent of all suicide victims in 2024, up from 8.1 per cent the previous year. The data translates to nearly 40 student suicides every day, or almost one every 36 minutes.

“Each suicide is a personal tragedy that prematurely takes the life of an individual and has a continuing ripple effect, affecting the lives of families, friends and communities,” the NCRB report noted.