From Rafael Nadal to Prannoy, stars pay tribute as Carolina Marin retires due to knee injury

Three-time world champion and former Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, who had to pull out of her semi-final at the Paris Games due to a knee injury, announced her retirement on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Spaniard had planned to return to competition at the European Championships in her birthplace Huelva next month.

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In a video message shared on her social media accounts, captioned "My journey ends here", the former World No. 1 Spaniard said the recurring injury had forced her to take the difficult call, opting to prioritise her long-term health over a final appearance on court.

"My journey in professional badminton has come to an end and therefore I will not be competing in the European Championships in Huelva," Marin said.

"I'd have liked for us to see each other one last time on court, but I don't want to put my body at risk for that," Marin said in a video on Instagram.

"Deep down, I did retire on court, in Paris in 2024. We just didn't know it at the time." Marin won the World Championships in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and beat India's PV Sindhu in the 2016 final to become the first non-Asian to win the Olympic gold medal in women's singles.

Although she will not compete in Huelva, Marin said she will still be present at the championships.

"In a way, I will be retiring at Huelva, not with a racquet in my hand, but by giving back all the energy to the city where I was born and to experience an unforgettable week," the Spaniard said.

"I leave feeling very proud of everything I have achieved in the sport. Not just the titles, but also earning the respect of the sports world both on and off the court," she said.

"Marin has enjoyed a unique career, marked by success, ambition and a determination to excel that has inspired entire generations," the Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA) said in a statement.

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time major champion tennis, has sent his compatriot a heartfelt message on social media following her announcement.

In a post on X, Nadal offered his congratulations to Marin.

He said: “Congratulations on a spectacular career!

“Congratulations on your fight, your talent, your overcoming, and for achieving feats that seemed impossible in Spain just a few years ago.

Tai Tzu Ying, who played 24 matches against Marin for a 12-12 Head-to-Head record, wrote on Instagram: “Wish you all the best!!Happy retirement!”

Two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, who followed Marin’s footsteps as a rare European gold medallist at the game’s biggest stage said: “Legend! Congrats on your fantastic career my friend and I wish you nothing but the best for your future endeavours. See you around.” His compatriot Anders Antonsen added: “Congratulations on a fantastic career Carolina! Happy retirement”

Indian stars HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty and Parupalli Kashyap also sent in their wishes. Prannoy wrote, “Huge congratulations on an incredible career.” Chirag added, “Congratulations on an incredible career! Truly inspiring. Sit back and enjoy the next chapter of life.”

Another European legend, Denmark’s Peter Gade, wrote: “A true legend – a true inspiration for so many players, coaches and fans around the world. Thank you, Carolina – all the best for the next chapter in your life.”

Carolina suffered her first major injury in 2019, and in May 2021, just two months before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, she tore the cruciate ligament and meniscus in her left knee. Three years later, at the Paris 2024 Games, she sustained a third rupture, from which she has yet to recover.



