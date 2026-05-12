East Bengal drop points in ISL title race as Punjab FC hold them to goalless draw

East Bengal conceded ground to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the battle to win the ISL-12 title when they were held goalless by Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

East Bengal remained at the top of the table with 22 points from 11 matches, but Bagan, 21 from 10 games, could take the pole position if they beat Inter Kashi at the same stadium on Tuesday.

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Despite the absence of goals, the contest was far from uneventful, with both sides creating several openings with a cumulative 29 attempts made and seven saves.

East Bengal keeper Prabhsukhan Singh was adjudged the player of the match.

East Bengal suffered a blow when Saul Crespo was ruled out due to injury. "That upset our plans," coach Oscar Bruzon said after the match.

Punjab FC made a bright start and nearly found an early breakthrough in the sixth minute when their captain Dani Ramirez’s long-range strike skimmed the near post.

The visitors looked composed in possession, with Ramirez pulling the strings in midfield, while Manglenthang Kipgen provided support through intelligent movement.

East Bengal gradually settled into the rhythm of the game, using the width effectively through midfielders Bipin Singh and PV Vishnu. However, Punjab’s defensive unit, marshalled well by Bijoy V and supported by Khaiminthang Lhungdim, remained compact and disciplined to deny clear openings.

"The feeling I have is that it was a very valuable point. Now it all depends on us. If we win the last two games of the season (against Bagan and Inter Kashi), we will complete our dream," Bruzon said.

East Bengal came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 30th minute. A through ball from Miguel Figueira released Bipin Singh behind the defence, but Punjab keeper Arshdeep Singh rushed off his line to make a crucial block.