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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Mohun Bagan Super Giant seek three points against Inter Kashi to seize ISL top spot

Bagan coach Sergio Lobera urged his players to remain clinical and not underestimate the opposition on match-eve

Our Bureau Published 12.05.26, 11:25 AM
Mohun Bagan coach Sergio Lobera. 

Mohun Bagan coach Sergio Lobera.  File image

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start as firm favourites against Inter Kashi when the two teams meet in an ISL-12 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

Bagan head into the match following a 1-1 draw away against FC Goa.

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Bagan coach Sergio Lobera urged his players to remain clinical and not underestimate the opposition on match-eve.

“If we think it will be an easy win, it will be a big mistake. I'm sure if we are not giving our 100 per cent, we cannot win the game,” he stated.

“We need to put the focus on the points, we don't need to think about the goal difference. We need to be more clinical in the last step. The most important is (midfielder) Apuia (Lalengmawia Ralte) for us because he is a player who gives us balance.”

Inter Kashi head coach Anotinio Lopez Habas has left, and Abhijit Mandal is the interim coach.

Habas, who joined the club in 2024 and guided them to the fastest-ever promotion from the I-League to the ISL, announced the end of his stint through a social media post.

A couple of weeks back, Habas had complained about lack of support from the club management.

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