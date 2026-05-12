Susan Elias, first woman principal of St Stephen’s College in 145 years, vows to protect legacy

Susan Elias, appointed the first woman principal of Delhi University's St Stephen’s College in its 145-year history, on Tuesday pledged to preserve the institution’s legacy while preparing students for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

According to an official notification, Elias will take charge as the college’s 14th principal from June 1, 2026. The announcement was signed by Rt Revd Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi and chairman of the college.

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“St Stephen’s has always nurtured leaders and great minds. But what India needs now, besides that, is researchers, entrepreneurs and job creators who are ahead of their time,” Elias said.

Highlighting her focus areas, she said she wants to make students “AI-ready and quantum aware” by introducing certification courses in artificial intelligence and related fields for both students and alumni.

“Our students need to learn the skills required to enter the quantum computing era, as that is the immediate future we are facing,” she said, adding that such courses could benefit professionals across disciplines, including designers, lawyers and journalists.

Elias has more than a decade of experience in AI and research. According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently served as pro vice chancellor (research) at Chandigarh University in Lucknow from January to May 2026. Earlier, she was director of research at Hindustan University and also held several academic and administrative roles at Vellore Institute of Technology, including dean of the School of Electronics Engineering.

Founded on February 1, 1881, by the Cambridge Mission to Delhi in collaboration with the Society for the Propagation of the Gospel, St Stephen’s College is among India’s oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. The college initially operated from rented premises in Chandni Chowk before moving to Kashmere Gate in 1891 and later to its present campus in the Delhi University enclave in 1941.

Malay Neerav, dean of academics and head of the History department at the college, described Elias’s appointment as a landmark moment. She noted that a similar milestone was achieved in 1906, when Susil Kumar Rudra became the first Indian principal of St Stephen’s College.

According to college officials, the principal’s post had officially remained vacant since March 1 after former principal John Varghese completed his term in February, amid prolonged administrative disagreements between the college and Delhi University.