India’s historic AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup run ends with defeat to China

India’s run in the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup came to an end after a 0-3 defeat against hosts China in the quarter-finals in Suzhou on Monday.

The result dashed the Young Tigresses’ hopes of securing a qualification for the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco this year. However, this was India’s best-ever performance in the competition, with a first appearance in the knockout stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Pamela Conti made one change from the side that defeated Lebanon in the final group-stage match, with Joya replacing Anushka Kumari in the starting lineup.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, China started aggressively and immediately looked to impose themselves through quick passes and movement in the final third.

Huang Qinyi, Liu Yuxi (penalty) and Li Qixian were the scorers. India defended resolutely in the opening stages but the hosts gradually gained control. China dominated possession.

Despite spending long spells without the ball, India remained disciplined and almost caught China against the run of play near the half-hour mark. Pritika Barman delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area for Joya, but the forward’s effort was blocked.