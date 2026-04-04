Mohun Bagan face tough Jamshedpur test in high-stakes ISL clash

Mohun Bagan Super Giant face a tough test when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an ISL-12 match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

Bagan have managed just one point from their last two matches before the international break. Jamshedpur FC also have got just one point from their previous two games.

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In the points table, Bagan are second with 13 points from six games. Jamshedpur also have 13 from six but are a place below on goal difference.

For Bagan, the objective is to deliver a strong response.

“The last match (1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC) was disappointing because we missed a chance to create a gap at the top. It’s my responsibility to correct mistakes,” Bagan coach Sergio Lobera said during a news conference in Jamshedpur on Friday.

Sixth loss

Mohammedan Sporting suffered their sixth loss in as many matches. Punjab FC won 2-1 in New Delhi.