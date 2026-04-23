Foetus recovered from women’s toilet at Foxconn plant in Bengaluru's Devanahalli

A case has been registered after an unidentified foetus was found in a women’s toilet at the Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Private Limited facility in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the A41 building of the unit located in Doddagollahalli village under the Vishwanathapura police station limits. It came to light on Wednesday morning when maintenance staff inspected a reported blockage.

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According to police, the case has been registered under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with concealment of birth by secretly disposing of the body of a child.

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Section 103, which pertains to punishment for murder, has also been invoked, subject to findings on whether there was intentional killing. The complaint was filed by V S Krishnaraj, a senior engineer in the company’s security department.

As per the FIR, the issue was initially treated as a routine housekeeping matter. On April 21 at around 9.15 pm, a housekeeping staff member noticed a blockage in the women’s toilet and informed a supervisor, who alerted a technician.

Since the technician’s shift had ended, it was decided to address the issue the next morning. The matter was also reported internally to the project manager and central security personnel.

On April 22 at around 9 am, the blockage was examined and found to be a foetus. “Upon inspection of the toilet, it was discovered that the blockage was actually a foetus. Immediately, the police were informed,” the complainant said.

Police said an investigation is underway to identify the person responsible and determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Further action will be based on forensic examination and evidence collected.