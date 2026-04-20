Mohun Bagan edge NorthEast United courtesy Robson goal to go top of ISL 2026 table

Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged past NorthEast United FC 1-0 in a rain-affected ISL-12 contest at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The defending champions took the lead inside five minutes through Robson, who arrived late into the box to finish a well-worked move, and then relied on a disciplined defensive display led by Vishal Kaith to see out the result in difficult conditions.

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With this victory, Bagan move to the top of the table with 20 points from nine matches, opening a two-point lead over Mumbai City FC. NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, remain 12th with seven points from the same number of matches.

The Mariners started brightly and showed intent from the opening exchanges, with Jamie Maclaren making a surging run down the right in the third minute before being denied by a timely interception from the Highlanders right back Robin Yadav.

The breakthrough arrived soon after in the fifth minute with a fluid attacking move. Liston Colaco initiated the play from the right and found Sahal Abdul Samad, who drove into the box before cutting the ball back into the

centre.

Robson timed his run to perfection, meeting the pass with a composed right-footed finish into the top of the net to hand Mohun Bagan an early advantage.

The heavy rain made conditions increasingly difficult, with the ball skidding unpredictably and both sides struggling to maintain control.