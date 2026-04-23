Tamil Nadu records 85.14% voter turnout; Karur leads, Kanniyakumari lowest

Tamil Nadu recorded an overall voter turnout of 85.14 per cent as of 10.30 pm on Thursday, with polling figures showing a wide gap between districts and constituencies across the state. Five districts remained below the 80 per cent mark.

The districts that did not cross 80 per cent turnout include Tirunelveli (77.94 per cent), Nilgiris (78.96 per cent), Sivaganga (76.66 per cent), Ramanathapuram (77.03 per cent) and Kanniyakumari (75.61 per cent).

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Kanniyakumari recorded the lowest turnout among districts. Karur district reported the highest turnout at 92.62 per cent. All four constituencies in the district crossed 90 per cent, with Karur constituency at 93.38 per cent and Kulithalai at 92.79 per cent.

In Salem district, Edappadi constituency recorded 92.09 per cent polling. AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is contesting from this seat.

The DMK is in the contest, while Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supported an independent candidate after its nominee was rejected during scrutiny. Chennai district recorded 83.73 per cent polling.

Perambur constituency registered 89.73 per cent, the highest in the city. TVK chief Vijay is contesting from this seat. Mylapore recorded the lowest turnout in Chennai at 74.89 per cent.

Kolathur constituency, where DMK president and chief minister M.K. Stalin is contesting, recorded 86.11 per cent turnout till 10.30 pm. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni recorded 84.34 per cent.

Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from this seat. Madurai recorded 80.55 per cent turnout, Coimbatore 84.76 per cent and Tiruchirappalli district 85.43 per cent.

In Tiruchirappalli East, where TVK chief Vijay is also contesting, turnout stood at 81.77 per cent till 6 pm. In Sivaganga district, Karaikudi constituency, where NTK leader Seeman is contesting, recorded 74.55 per cent turnout.