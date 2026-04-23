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regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 April 2026

Iran fully prepared to play World Cup despite ongoing conflict

Iran’s World Cup participation came under scrutiny after US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, with all of its group-stage matches in America despite the tournament being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada

Reuters Published 23.04.26, 08:51 AM
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Despite the ongoing conflict at home, the Iran men's national soccer team is "fully prepared" to participate in the World Cup this summer, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The team's involvement was called into question after the United States and Israel began air attacks on Iran in February. The World Cup will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, but all of Iran's group-stage games are scheduled to be in the United States.

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Mohajerani reported that the Iranian Ministry of Youth and Sports has handled the logistics involved in having the soccer team play in the U.S.

Last month, Iran sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on state television, "Considering that this corrupt regime (in the U.S.) has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup. Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist."

The next day, President Donald Trump posted on social media, "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

FIFA subsequently refused a request from Iran to have its Group G matches moved to Mexico. Iran is due to play New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, both in Inglewood, Calif., then Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who otherwise has closely allied himself with Trump, said last week, "The Iranian team is coming, for sure. Yes. We hope that by then of course the situation will be a peaceful situation. That would definitely help. But Iran has to come."

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