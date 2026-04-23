Pakistan rejects India's claim on Pahalgam attack, calls charge baseless, blames political narrative

Pakistan on Thursday rejected India’s claim linking it to the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, calling the charge “baseless” and accusing New Delhi of pushing a political narrative.

The response came a day after India marked one year since the attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed after gunmen linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire on tourists.

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The attack had led to a sharp escalation between the two countries. India carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting what it described as terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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The developments were followed by a brief military confrontation before the situation eased.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said: "At a time when Pakistan, along with its international partners, is undertaking concerted diplomatic efforts for regional and international peace and security, it is deplorable that India has once again resorted to a campaign of baseless allegations and propaganda to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam incident.”

It added that it was “unfortunate” that, in the midst of an ongoing regional crisis, “India remains focused on weaponising its false narrative against Pakistan for narrow domestic political gains.”

The statement also accused India of hurting regional peace and security. India, on the anniversary, reiterated its position on cross-border terrorism. The Army said its stance remained firm and that for actions against the country, “the response is assured”.