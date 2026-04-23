Tamil Nadu surpasses previous best voter turnout, records over 84% voting till 6 pm

1 5 AIADMK candidate from Royapuram constituency, D. Jayakumar, left, and BJP leader Khushbu show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

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Tamil Nadu surpassed its highest assembly polls turnout on Thursday, when over 84 per cent of the 5.73 crore voters cast their vote for the elections to 234 constituencies across the state.

Till 6 pm, the state recorded 84.29 per cent voting, according to Election Commission of India (EC) figures.

The state recorded its highest--78.29 per cent, in the 2011 polls that the AIADMK swept.

2 5 People wait in queues before casting votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

Incidentally, through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the electorate size has been reduced from 6.41 crore recorded in October 2025 to the current 5.73 crore. Consequently, the 2021 polls saw about 6.29 crore people registered, 56 lakh voters more than this year.

On Thursday, Karur district topped with 91.86 per cent voter turnout.

3 5 Women show their identity cards as they queue to vote at a polling station during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

Chennai registered 83.09 per cent polling, while in Madurai it was 80.15 per cent, Coimbatore saw 84.40 per cent and the centrally located Tiruchirappalli district witnessed 85.04 percent polling.

Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, where DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting, saw 85.63 polling till 6 pm.

4 5 A security personnel checks the name of the voter during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

At Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni, here, it was 83.58 per cent. Deputy CM and Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi is trying his luck for the second time from this city constituency.

Edappadi constituency in Salem recorded 91.61 per cent. AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional turf and is being challenged by the DMK, while actor Vijay's TVK is backing an independent after the party nominee's poll papers were rejected on technical grounds during scrutiny.

In Tiruchirappalli East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is contesting, 81.55 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm. Vijay is also contesting in Permbur constituency in Chennai, which registered 89.20 per cent.

5 5 Members of a three-generation family show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

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