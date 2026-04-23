Italian sports official: 'Shameful' to replace Iran in the World Cup, in response to US diplomat

An American diplomat's suggestion that Italy could replace Iran at the World Cup is "shameful" and "not appropriate," Italian sports officials responded.

Paolo Zampolli, a US special envoy, told the Financial Times that he floated the proposal to President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

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Iran's place in the field has been up in the air since the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against the nation at the end of February. Trump has given mixed signals about Iran's participation, saying they were "welcome" but also expressing concerns about "their life and safety."

Italy, four-time World Cup champions, failed to qualify for this summer's 48-team tournament in North America and has not played in the event since 2014. Italy has the "pedigree to justify inclusion," Zampolli said.

Italy sports minister Andrea Abodi emphatically ruled out the idea of getting into the World Cup through a back door. A penalty shootout loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a playoff last month ended Italy's bid to qualify.

"Italy's possible re-qualification for the 2026 World Cup ... is firstly, not possible and secondly, not appropriate," Abodi told Sky News. "I don't know what comes first. Qualification is on the pitch."

Luciano Buonfiglio, president of Italy's National Olympic Committee, agreed with Abodi's remarks.

"First of all, I don't think it's possible," Buonfiglio said. "Second, I'd feel offended. In order to go to the World Cup, you have to earn it."

Italy's economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called the idea "shameful," according to Reuters.

The 23rd FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran is in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Iran has two group games scheduled to be played in Inglewood, California, and the third in Seattle.