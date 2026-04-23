Delhi IRS officer's daughter murder case: Accused says robbery plan failed, claims crime 'just happened'

A 19-year-old man accused in the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills has told investigators that he had gone to the house to commit robbery and the rest “just happened” after she refused to open the safe, police said.

The accused, Rahul Meena, is responding to questions during interrogation but has changed his statements repeatedly, officers said. Police said Meena was in debt due to gambling.

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He had earlier sold his mobile phone to repay part of the amount but could not arrange enough money. Investigators believe this pushed him to plan a robbery.

“The accused had entered the society around 6 am and waited at a park near the house for the victim's parents to leave for the gym. He then used a spare key to access the apartment and went straight to the rooftop study where the woman was preparing for her civil services examination,” according to police sources.

Once inside, the woman confronted him about his presence. He demanded money, which led to an argument, police said. Asked about the rape and murder, he told police that he went there to steal cash.

When he asked the girl to open the safe using her fingerprint, she refused, and the crime "just happened". Investigators said he struck her multiple times on the head with a heavy object.

He then allegedly strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable and raped her while she was unconscious. Police said he later dragged her body downstairs and tried to open the locker using her fingerprint but failed.

He then broke open the locker with a screwdriver, took cash and jewellery, and changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers before leaving.

To avoid suspicion, he made a fake phone call while exiting the building and pretended to speak to someone while walking towards Dwarka. He also switched off his mobile phone.

“When a car cleaner questioned him about his visit, he casually said he would get his dues back today,” the source said.

CCTV footage showed that he entered the colony around 6.30 am, accessed the house at 6.49 am and left at about 7.20 am. He remained inside for over 30 minutes.

The incident came to light when the victim’s parents returned home and found her lying in a pool of blood.

Police said the accused had worked as a domestic help at the house for eight months and was removed from the job about a month ago. He was familiar with the family’s routine, investigators said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj met the victim's family on Thursday. "A young woman was raped and brutally murdered. I thank the Delhi Police for taking quick action and taking the accused into custody. The strictest possible action should be taken in this case," she said.