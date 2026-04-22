Chennaiyin, Mohammedan Sporting share points after goalless ISL encounter

Chennaiyin FC were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Mohammedan Sporting in their Indian Super League clash in Chennai on Tuesday.

The result sees Chennaiyin move up to ninth in the standings with nine points from as many matches while Mohammedan Sporting remain at the bottom with two points.

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Chennaiyin dominated possession in the opening exchanges, while the Calcutta outfit looked to slow the tempo and build through the flanks.

Mohammedan Sporting registered their first real chance in the 16th minute when Mahitosh Roy delivered a cross from the left to pick out Hira Mondal at the far post. The full-back opted for a first-time header, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Mohammedan Sporting gradually grew into the contest and enjoyed a promising spell, forcing a couple of corners and putting the Chennaiyin defence under pressure.

Their best opportunity arrived in the 28th minute, when Makan Winkle Chothe whipped in a cross from the left that found Mondal at the far post. The latter’s first-time effort was goal-bound but was kept out by a fine fingertip save from Mohammad

Nawaz.

Mohammedan Sporting created the first attacking threat in the 50th minute with a swift counter-attack. Thokchom Adison Singh led the charge with Mahitosh and Chothe in support, but a delayed release allowed Nawaz to intercept the eventual

cross.

Chennaiyin responded soon after. In the 53rd minute, Imran Khan delivered a delicate ball from the right to pick out Chukwu, who attempted an acrobatic effort but failed to make a clean connection.

Mohammedan Sporting threatened late on in the 88th minute as Chothe found space inside the box and struck powerfully towards goal, only for Kotal to produce a crucial block.

Deep into stoppage time, Chennaiyin’s Irfan Yadwad attempted a header from a cross from the right. However, Padam Chettri held on to preserve the clean sheet.

Despite late efforts from both sides, neither could find the breakthrough.