Oscar Bruzon to leave East Bengal after May 31, cites lack of long-term planning

East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon said on Sunday that he would leave after the end of the season.

East Bengal play Mumbai City FC away in an ISL-12 match on Tuesday and after that, there will be three more matches, including the derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on May 17.

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East Bengal are currently fifth in the standings with 18 points from nine matches. But the difference with table-toppers Jamshedpur FC, who have played two games more, is just three points.

The top five in the truncated ISL-12 points table is very tight.

Bruzon, the 48-year-old Spaniard who took over from compatriot Carles Cuadrat in November 2024, said lack of long-term planning and future direction are the reasons for his departure.

“I started working on the ongoing season February 2025 onwards. We are in May 2026. There is no long-term vision, no planning, and no continuity talks with key players. There is nothing at all about the future of East Bengal.

“So, as the head coach and responsible for what happened this season, I want to announce that it is my decision not to continue in East Bengal when we finish the season on May 31,” Bruzon said at a news conference at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

“We have three weeks. I am going to put everything, my life, my sweat and my blood to try to finish in the best possible position in the ISL,” he added.

Later on Sunday night, Emami East Bengal released a statement.

“Amid the instability faced by Indian football over the past year, when several clubs were compelled to reduce salaries, Emami East Bengal honoured all its financial obligations in full, without any pay cuts,” the statement said.

“Our immediate focus remains on the ongoing championship.

“Once the official AIFF calendar is released, we will initiate the next phase of team building, assess performances, and take decisions in the best interests of the club. We remain hopeful of moving forward together in a constructive manner,” it said.