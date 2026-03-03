Task is to tick all boxes vs a 'quality' team: Gambhir ahead of India vs England match

The Team India batters chased a challenging target against the West Indies. Their next task will be neutralising the England bowlers in the semi-final contest in Mumbai.

Pacer Jofra Archer has been effective with the new ball, striking consistently in the Powerplay. India had a hard time against the USA bowlers at the Wankhede, venue of the semi-final against England. So the team needs to be vigilant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year against England, Abhishek (Sharma) was very successful in that (T20I) series, and we had played that series really well. Now, at this stage, we have to turn up and execute things,” batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stressed.

“There will be pressure. Unless you get three-four wickets in the Powerplay, teams will get 180-190 on a good wicket in T20 cricket. So, we have to be prepared for all conditions. There might be a little dew, and we might be bowling second as well. But as long as we cover all areas, I think we will do well.”

The last time India and England played a T20I at the Wankhede a year ago, Abhishek had blasted a 54-ball 135, a game where the hosts handed the Englishmen a 150-run thrashing. But these are different circumstances, with Archer focusing on varying pace, trying to hit the hard length.

Spinners Liam Dawson and Will Jacks have also chipped in, taking a little bit of pressure off senior leg-spinner Adil Rashid. India, though, have faith in their batters.

“The way we set up our batting line-up, there are players who go in that particular period of play and time (when the rival spinners are in operation). So, I don’t think we need to plan anything (against the England spinners).

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, acknowledged the need to tick all the boxes to beat a “world-class, quality side like England.”

“We all know that Wankhede is a tough venue. So, hope we can turn up and see that again as another opportunity to do something special for the country. Hopefully, we play our best game and keep ticking all the boxes, which is going to be important because we’ll need a special effort to beat a quality side like England,” Gambhir emphasised.

Better balance

Pushing Tilak Varma down to No. 5 in the batting order from No. 3 has worked in India’s favour.

“We had three left-handers in our top order and were losing wickets to off-spinners in the first over. We felt we needed to break something or do something differently. That was the reason we changed our batting order.

“In that situation, that (promoting Sanju Samson back as opener and slotting Tilak at No. 5) was the best thing we could do,” Kotak explained. “Tilak is quite flexible and ready to bat at No. 5.”