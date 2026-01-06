T20 World Cup uncertainty for Bangladesh after ICC–BCB talks stall; Mustafizur joins PSL

A planned online meeting between the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board to discuss the possible shifting of Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka could not be held on Tuesday, amid rising tensions between the two boards over security concerns.

The development follows a recent move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad due to "developments all around", a vague reference to reported attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

In response, the BCB said on Monday that it does not feel secure in sending the national team to India for next month’s T20 World Cup, citing deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced through its official Pakistan Super League handle on X that Mustafizur will be playing the next edition of the PSL, even though the players’ auction for the tournament is yet to take place.

According to BCB sources, board president Aminul Islam Bulbul is seeking a written reply to an email sent by the BCB to the ICC outlining its security apprehensions.

The communication followed the BCCI’s decision to oust Mustafizur by instructing KKR to cancel its Rs 9.2 crore deal with the pacer.

Subsequently, the BCB wrote to the ICC requesting that its league matches scheduled in India be shifted to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh are slated to play three matches in Kolkata, including fixtures against West Indies and England, while their game against Nepal is scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

The ICC’s core team is currently working on multiple options, including shifting the matches to Sri Lanka.

However, such a move would require significant logistical adjustments with just a month remaining before the tournament begins.

These include changes to dates, ticketing arrangements and broadcasting schedules.

Another option under consideration is to ask the BCB recce team to send representatives to India to assess the security situation firsthand.

The third and final option is to remove Bangladesh from the tournament if the board does not agree to play at the existing venues.

It remains to be seen whether the ICC accedes to the BCB’s demands as discussions continue behind the scenes.