ICC plays mediator to solve impasse between India and Bangladesh over Mustafizur

The International Cricket Council is trying to negotiate a truce between India and Bangladesh boards in an effort to solve the impasse arising out of the removal of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday refused to send its team to India for the February-March T20 World Cup, citing security concerns, and requested the ICC to shift the country’s matches to tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka.

This came a day after Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur following an instruction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India that cited the “recent developments” in Bangladesh.

The ICC held several rounds of internal meetings on Monday, both in Mumbai and Dubai, and even interacted with the BCCI and BCB brass in an effort to solve the crisis. With barely a month to go for the showpiece event, the ICC is staring at crippling logistical challenges if Bangladesh’s matches have to be moved out of India.

Sources told The Telegraph that the BCB has sought time from the ICC and will revert only after consultation with their government. The ICC is open to minor tweaks in the fixtures and has promised Bangladesh top-level security if they stick to playing their matches in India. A formal letter will follow soon.

Any call won’t be taken in a hurry, though the ICC is keeping a Plan B ready for any eventuality.

As an example, the world body will cite an incident-free ODI World Cup in 2023 when Pakistan toured India in October-November.

Bangladesh are playing three of their four group league matches at Eden Gardens with the remaining one in Mumbai. They are clubbed in Group C with two former champions — England and the West Indies — besides Nepal and Italy.

The ICC events team knows that any rejig of the schedule will not be limited to the group stage if Bangladesh make the Super Eights. The online sale of tickets for the World Cup has already begun, which makes the whole process even more complicated.

“ICC will try to coax and convince Bangladesh to play in India. It’s not just about the two teams, it also involves the spectators and fans, broadcasters, travelling media...” a veteran administrator, who has been associated with the world body, said.

As a last-ditch effort, the ICC may also request both the BCCI and BCB to sort it out among themselves, since it is primarily a dispute between the two countries. The world body has been dragged into it as a fallout and had no role to play in the controversy.

Some think that while Bangladesh may not have the bargaining power as much as Pakistan, this could prove to be a disturbing trend if allowed to continue.

Pakistan’s matches will be held in Sri Lanka in the light of a prior agreement between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board that allows their teams to play at neutral venues when either country hosts an ICC event.

It is understood that Bangladesh, too, don’t want to get into any major confrontation with the BCCI since it wields much power in world cricket because of their financial clout. BCB would have to pay the penalty, financial or otherwise, if the BCCI decides to marginalise them.

“All boards realise that only matches against India will fill their coffers. So it’s best to maintain a healthy relationship with the BCCI,” said a source.

The BCB has also demanded an explanation from the BCCI on Mustafizur’s

axing. The BCCI’s decision to put on hold a white-ball series in Bangladesh has also angered the BCB. The Indians' visit will depend on clearance from their government.