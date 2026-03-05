Abhishek Sharma fights for place as India weigh Rinku call before T20 WC semi-final

A day after Abhishek Sharma’s first half-ce­ntury in a World Cup, mentor Yuvraj Singh’s words of encouragement went viral on social media.

“The best chatter is when you let the bat do all the talking! Good Innings sir Abhishek, keep pushing.” Yuvraj wrote on his Instagram Story.

The 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe in Chennai was supposed to turn the tide following a hat-trick of ducks and an insipid 15 versus South Africa. But the 25-year-old was drowned by another setback (10 off 11 balls) versus the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

There’s no lonelier space in cricket than when a player is out of nick. The sniff of failure haunts batters and with it comes the pressure of

being dropped. Abhishek came into this T20 World Cup as the most destructive and fearless opener, but now is on the verge of losing his top spot in the rankings.

His difficulties against the off-spinners are well documented and has come about mainly because of his lack of shots on the leg side. He has been unable to wriggle out of situations when the spinners have cramped him for room by bowling full on his pads.

With very little room for error, Rinku Singh is being considered to replace Abhishek in the playing XI for Thursday’s semi-final against England. The uncertain nature of the Wankhede wicket is keeping the team management in two minds.

A year ago, Abhishek had smashed a match-winning 135 off 54 balls against a similar England attack at this very venue. There is hope that Abhishek might replicate such form and that could force a rethink in their plans.

Sanju Samson’s innings against the West Indies could also save Abhishek’s place in the team. Samson has admitted that self-doubts and thoughts of “what if not” often crept into his mind in pressure situations, but he focused on the moment to overcome such demons.

There is hope that Abhishek too will go the Samson way. “Sometimes this game can be hard on you, cruel on you. Similar situation that Sanju found himself in, that in your career you’re going to find moments like this,” bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Wednesday. “This is good growth for him (Abhishek), it’s good learning...”

The high-stakes selection dilemma could drag on

and force the team management to decide only after taking a final look at the wicket

on Thursday.