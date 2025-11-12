Shahbaz Ahmed spins Bengal to innings victory over Railways in Ranji Trophy clash

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed produced a mesmerising spell to pull off an innings victory for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy match against Railways in Surat on Tuesday.

The left-arm spinner took 7/56 in 22.5 overs to bundle out Railways for 132 in the second innings. Bengal’s innings and 72-run victory was their third in four matches and they lead Group C in the Elite division with 20 points.

Resuming on 90/5, Railways collapsed in the first session as Shahbaz ran through their batting with relentless accuracy. He extracted sharp turn from the wicket which proved too much for the Railways middle and lower order.

Only Bhargav Merai (26 off 81 balls) and Upendra Yadav (21 off 63) showed some resistance, and once Shahbaz removed Merai and Yadav in quick succession, the end came swiftly.

Whatever little hope Railways had of taking the match into the final session, after being forced to follow on having been bowled out cheaply in the first innings, evaporated once Bengal’s bowlers maintained a stranglehold from the outset.

Right-arm pacer Rahul Prasad supported Shahbaz well with 2/41, while Mohammed Kaif chipped in with a wicket.

Shahbaz, who made a comeback into the team after a prolonged break because of injury, played his first match against Gujarat this season. This was his career-best figures in first-class cricket and never allowed the Railways batters to take any chances against him.

His probing spell helped Bengal overcome the absence of Mohammed Shami.

Shahbaz had captured nine wickets against Gujarat, which included a 6/34 in the first innings. If Shahbaz can maintain his momentum, Bengal can hope for making a good impact this season.

His batting too came to the team’s rescue on the opening day after the top-order fumbled and they were reduced to 61/4. Shahbaz scored 86 off 106 balls.

“It’s an outstanding win... Great effort from the team. But we can’t get carried away, as we still have a long way to go,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said later.

Bengal’s next two matches are at home — against Assam in Kalyani from November 16 and versus Services at Eden Gardens from January 22.

Brief scores: Bengal 474. Railways 222 & 132 (Bhargav Merai 26, Upendra Yadav 21; Shahbaz Ahmed 7/56, Rahul Prasad 2/41). Bengal won by an innings and 72 runs