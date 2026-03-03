In pictures: From temples to town squares, here's how India celebrates festival of colours

1 9 People use 'gulal' during celebrations on the eve of the 'Holi' festival, at 'Shri Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Temple', in Salangpur village, Botad, Gujarat, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. PTI picture

ADVERTISEMENT

India is already gearing up for a vibrant celebration of colours, music, and tradition. From temples to town squares, people are coming together to mark the festival that signifies joy, renewal, and unity.

In various parts of India, early Holi festivities have already begun, drawing both locals and tourists into gatherings that reflect the deep cultural significance of the occasion.

2 9 Hindu holy men shower flower petals mixed with colour powder on a devotee during Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India March 3, 2026. Reuters picture

In a bid to promote sustainable festivities, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday hosted a 'Phulanchi Holi' (Holi of flowers) event, urging Mumbaikars to ditch chemical colours and avoid water wastage for an eco-friendly celebration.

According to the BMC, the flowers used during the event were collected for processing into organic compost. The area was cleared immediately after the programme to reinforce the message of a "cleaner and greener" Mumbai, the release added.

3 9 A man sprays colour powder on devotees during Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India March 3, 2026. Reuters picture

4 9 People smeared in 'gulal' dance during celebrations of the 'Holi' festival, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. PTI picture

5 9 People smeared in 'gulal' dance during celebrations of the 'Holi' festival, in Shimla, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. PTI picture

6 9 People apply 'gulal' during celebrations of the 'Holi' festival, in Mumbai. PTI picture

7 9 People smeared in 'gulal' dance during celebrations on the eve of the 'Holi' festival, also known as 'Dhulivandan', in Thane, Maharashtra, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. PTI picture

8 9 People smeared in 'gulal' dance and play music during celebrations on the eve of the 'Holi' festival, at the ISKCON temple in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. PTI picture

Security has been tightened across Kolkata for the festival of 'Dol Yatra' and Holi, with police warning revellers against entering rivers in an inebriated state, and vowing strict action against harassment and disorder.

Surveillance at ghats will also be intensified to prevent incidents of drunken bathing during the festivities, a senior police officer said.

"We will ensure that no one under the influence of alcohol enters the Ganga or any other water body for bathing," he said.

Authorities have also cautioned against forcibly smearing colours on unwilling individuals, particularly from moving vehicles.

"If anyone is found engaging in unruly behaviour on the streets, they will be arrested immediately," the officer said.

The Kolkata Police has launched several campaigns, urging citizens not to apply colours on stray dogs or other animals.

9 9 People smeared in 'gulal' during celebrations of the 'Holi' festival, in Mumbai. PTI picture

RELATED TOPICS Holi 2026