Sunday, 19 October 2025

Pakistan lashes out at ICC for 'biased' statement in solidarity with Afghanistan

Pakistan Cricket Board had later announced that it will replace Afghanistan with Zimbabwe for the tri-series that also involves Sri Lanka

PTI Published 19.10.25, 03:56 PM
Representational image

Representational image

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information, Ata Tarar has dismissed the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s statement on the deaths of three cricketers in Afghanistan for its “selective”, “biased” nature.

The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on Saturday condoled the death of Afghanistan cricketers in an aerial attack at the Paktika Province without mentioning Pakistan in their respective statements.

The governing bodies reacted after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) decided to withdraw its team from a tri-series in Pakistan next month.

“We dismiss and condemn this statement by the ICC which gives the impression and makes claims that three Afghan cricketers were killed in Pakistan strikes,” Tarar said in a statement on Sunday.

“The ICC has not bothered to independently verify the claims by the Afghanistan board and issued a statement claiming a Pakistan attack,” he said.

The minister said Pakistan itself had been a victim of terrorism for years and demanded the ICC correct its statement.

“It is strange that a few hours after the ICC statement, the Chairman of the ICC Jay Shah repeated the same words on his social media account and the Afghanistan board followed with similar words.

“The Afghanistan board made statements without presenting any real evidence,” he added.

Several Afghan cricketers, including stars such as Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib, had condemned the aerial attack and the subsequent deaths in strong language through their social media posts on Saturday.

Tarar said the recent happenings, including the no-handshake episode in the recent Asia Cup, could be taken as a biased approach towards Pakistan cricket.

“This seriously raises questions on the ICC’s independence and unbiased approach. An international sports governing body should not be promoting a controversial claim yet to be verified.

“The ICC should remain independent and avoid making contentious statements on the incitement of others,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

