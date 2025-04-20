MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IPL 2025: Rohit, Suryakumar sizzle as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets

Chasing 177, Rohit (76 not out off 45 balls) and Suryakumar (68 not out off 30) shared an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket to take MI home with ease

PTI Published 20.04.25, 11:00 PM
MI players Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav meet with CSK player Ravindra Jadeja after Mumbai Indians won the IPL match over Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav struck fluent half-centuries as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/18) was the lone wicket-taker for CSK.

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176 for 5.

Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side.

Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 176 for 5 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 32, Shivam Dube 50, Ravindra Jadeja 53 not out).

Mumbai Indians: 177 for 1 in 15.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 76 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28).

