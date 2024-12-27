MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 December 2024

Indian men's and women's cricket teams wear black armbands in memory of Manmohan Singh

The men’s team, led by Rohit Sharma, is playing the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne

PTI Melbourne/Vadodara Published 27.12.24, 11:48 AM
The women\\\'s side, on the other hand, is facing West Indies in the third and final ODI in Vadodara.

Rishabh Pant (left), Harmanpreet Kaur (right) wear black armbands in memory of Manmohan Singh. X/@BCCI & X/@BCCIWomen

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams sported black armbands in their respective matches on Friday to honour former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi.

Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday after losing consciousness at his home owing to age-related ailments. He was 92.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The men’s team, led by Rohit Sharma, is playing the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Also Read

The women's side, on the other hand, is facing West Indies in the third and final ODI in Vadodara.

"The Indian team is wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect in the memory of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away," the BCCI said in a statement.

Singh, also a renowned economist, was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant Border-Gavaskar Trophy Boxing Day Test India Vs Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Harmanpreet Kaur BCCI
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Meritocrat of lofty decency, steely resolve: Maker of post-modern India Manmohan dead

The former PM and statesman was not a caste leader, nor a religious guru, nor a military general, nor a crooked billionaire. His only asset for a political role was his academic learning, honed in various bureaucratic roles
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Saw Manmohan Singh from close quarters. His erudition & wisdom were unquestionable

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT